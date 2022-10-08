Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.

Trudell was seen at UP Health System - Marquette, and his injuries were described as non-life threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Ishpeming Police, Tilden Township Fire/EMS, UP Health System - Marquette EMS and Antillas Towing all assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.