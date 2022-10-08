Finlandia Women’s Soccer blanks Grace Christian

WYOMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Another shutout was tallied as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (5-5-2) beat Grace Christian (4-9) 1-0, Friday afternoon at Velting Field. It was the third straight shutout and seventh of the season.

At the 37:37 mark, sophomore Ally Herrick had a shot that was saved at the last moment. With 26:37 to go, sophomore Mikayla Brown dove to keep the game scoreless.

The Lions stepped up the offensive attack in the second half. With 17:19 to go in the game, freshman Tori Engeldinger scored off a pass from senior Marissa Schilling to make it 1-0, FinnU. Finlandia played solid defense the rest of the way.

Finlandia had 15 shots with eight on goal, seven corner kicks and were called for 15 fouls.

Grace Christian had eight shots with two on goal, one corner kick and was called for eight fouls. Izzy Owens-Glassford had seven saves.

Finlandia stays downstate, Saturday, Oct. 8 playing Great Lakes Christian. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m.

