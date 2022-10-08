Finlandia Men’s Soccer earns big road win

Three goals in seven minutes in second half
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a total team effort as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (5-4-3) knocked off Andrews (1-7-1) 5-1, Friday afternoon at Cardinal Field.

In the first 14 minutes, sophomore Jeremiah Amador and Manuel Monchon each made several amazing saves to keep the game scoreless.

With 12:57 left in the first half, sophomore Mohamed Koroma scored off two passes to put Finlandia up 1-0.  The Lions scored three goals in a seven minute span in the second half to seal the game.

Finlandia had 25 shots with 17 on goal, eight corner kicks and were called for nine fouls.  Goals also came from freshmen Cheihk Cisse, Chindu Ikem, Benjamin Thompson and Skylar Thomas.

Andrews had 10 shots with seven on goal, one corner kick and were called for 10 fouls.  Monchon finished with 12 saves.

Finlandia remains downstate, Saturday, Oct. 8 taking on Great Lakes Christian.  The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

