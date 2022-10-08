Crystal Falls VFW post hosts 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson scholarship bird hunt

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson Scholarship Bird Hunt was held on October 8 in Crystal Falls. The scholarship is in honor of Austin Carlson, who died in March from a medical condition.

Austin’s sister, Miah Thompson, said that they wanted to give back to the community in the way that Austin would have wanted.

“He was a giant teddy bear. He was an outdoorsman, we grew up in a farming family, he was somebody who always got his hands dirty, no problem jumping in to help people. And that’s what we want the community to remember,” said Thompson.

There will be two scholarships at $1,000 each, which will go to high school seniors in the West Iron County area seeking an education or career in trades.

“Whether it be welding, linemen, something in agriculture - those were his passions, and that’s what we want to give back to,” said Thompson.

The bird hunt began at 10 a.m and wrapped up at 5 p.m with dinner and a silent auction to follow.

Thompson says they plan to hold more hunting and fishing fundraisers in future years.

For more information, or to donate, email austincarlsonscholarship@gmail.com.

