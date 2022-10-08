Crystal Falls VFW post hosts 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson scholarship bird hunt

Austin Carlson with a fish.
Austin Carlson with a fish.(Miah Thompson)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson Scholarship Bird Hunt was held on October 8 in Crystal Falls. The scholarship is in honor of Austin Carlson, who died in March from a medical condition.

Austin’s sister, Miah Thompson, said that they wanted to give back to the community in the way that Austin would have wanted.

“He was a giant teddy bear. He was an outdoorsman, we grew up in a farming family, he was somebody who always got his hands dirty, no problem jumping in to help people. And that’s what we want the community to remember,” said Thompson.

There will be two scholarships at $1,000 each, which will go to high school seniors in the West Iron County area seeking an education or career in trades.

“Whether it be welding, linemen, something in agriculture - those were his passions, and that’s what we want to give back to,” said Thompson.

The bird hunt began at 10 a.m and wrapped up at 5 p.m with dinner and a silent auction to follow.

Thompson says they plan to hold more hunting and fishing fundraisers in future years.

For more information, or to donate, email austincarlsonscholarship@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place for portions of Menominee
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation
UPCM's new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley.
UP Children’s Museum announces new executive director
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

Latest News

Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place for portions of Menominee
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
'Plaidurday' group photo Friday evening in front of the Marquette County Courthouse in downtown...
‘There is no agenda behind it, it is just to have fun:’ Marquette celebrates ‘Plaidurday’
Jim Provost (middle) accepts 2022 Marquette County Veteran of the Year Award at Marquette's...
‘It’s not us, it’s we:’ Jim Provost awarded 2022 Veteran of the Year Award