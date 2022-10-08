Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend.

The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.

Organizers say the event is unique.

“This is the first event of its kind,” said Logan Stauber, Fire Station CEO. “We brought huge acts into the area. It’s very expensive to put these sorts of events on and if you would like to see more events like this, we’re encouraging everybody to come out and have a great time with us.”

Camp Cannabis started Friday and ends Saturday at Tourist Park in Marquette. Day passes are still available at the door.

