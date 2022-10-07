Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
Michigan’s first-ever cannabis consumption event is happening this weekend in Marquette
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park.
The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink.
Is it really a festival without body glitter and fun hairstyles? Fresh Coast Beauty will be offering makeovers in a heated tent all weekend long.
A final look around the festival grounds.
Camp Cannabis starts today, October 7, and wraps up tomorrow night.
You can learn more information and see the full lineup and schedule of activities at www.thefirestation.com/camp-cannabis/.
