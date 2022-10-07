Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis

Michigan’s first-ever cannabis consumption event is happening this weekend in Marquette
Tia and Elizabeth pose in front of a mural at Camp Cannabis.
Tia and Elizabeth pose in front of a mural at Camp Cannabis.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park.

UMT's Tia and Elizabeth check out preparations for Camp Cannabis at Tourist Park.

The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink.

Tia and Elizabeth find out what's being served up at The Almond Hut for Camp Cannabis.

Is it really a festival without body glitter and fun hairstyles? Fresh Coast Beauty will be offering makeovers in a heated tent all weekend long.

Get your hair and makeup done by Fresh Coast Beauty at Camp Cannabis.

A final look around the festival grounds.

Upper Michigan Today gives you a live look at the festival grounds and set-up for Camp Cannabis.

Camp Cannabis starts today, October 7, and wraps up tomorrow night.

You can learn more information and see the full lineup and schedule of activities at www.thefirestation.com/camp-cannabis/.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

