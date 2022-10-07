UP EMS Conference focuses on mental health, recruitment

EMS conference
EMS conference(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Efforts are underway to address two key issues facing EMS workers.

Mental health and staffing shortages were discussed during Friday’s U.P. EMS Conference in Marquette. One emergency worker in attendance has been working as a Forsyth Township EMT for 16 years.

She believes the focus on mental health for emergency workers is vital. “Especially for our EMS, police, fire, all the entities involved, and we see a lot of things every day that our normal public would not,” Jamie Vandezande said.

UP Health System EMS Director Alyson Sundberg said efforts are underway to improve workers’ mental health.

“We’re doing a lot more proactive work on keeping people engaged with each other, talking about things that are troublesome, and trying to keep all our EMS providers comfortable,” Sundberg said.

Vandezande said conferences promote camaraderie.

“You get to hear other stories and reconnect with everyone all over again. We’re kind of all one big family and it’s nice to get our family back together every year,” Vandezande said

However, she would like to see more people attend in the future. Both Sundberg and Vandezande said staffing shortages are a big issue facing EMS workers.

“Health care overall has suffered a lot of fallout where people have decided to go into different careers. EMS in general all across the country has a terrible shortage of providers. Keeping the ones we have, the professionals that are already out there is critical,” Sundberg said.

There are plans to address those challenges.

“We’ve got multiple programs coming up, a new EMT class will start on Oct. 18,” Sundberg added.

UP Health System also has a paramedic program starting in January.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee paper mill fire
UPDATE: Declaration of Emergency issued for Menominee paper mill fire, public asked to avoid area
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation
Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township...
DNR asking for information in barrel-dumping incident in Marquette County
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
UPCM's new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley.
UP Children’s Museum announces new executive director

Latest News

Menominee paper mill fire
UPDATE: Declaration of Emergency issued for Menominee paper mill fire, public asked to avoid area
Families Against Narcotics began in 2007 in Macomb County.
Families Against Narcotics to launch new chapter in Delta County
snow
Rain/snow showers early on then a drier weekend
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation