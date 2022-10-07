UP EMS Conference focuses on mental health, recruitment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Efforts are underway to address two key issues facing EMS workers.

Mental health and staffing shortages were discussed during Friday’s U.P. EMS Conference in Marquette. One emergency worker in attendance has been working as a Forsyth Township EMT for 16 years.

She believes the focus on mental health for emergency workers is vital. “Especially for our EMS, police, fire, all the entities involved, and we see a lot of things every day that our normal public would not,” Jamie Vandezande said.

UP Health System EMS Director Alyson Sundberg said efforts are underway to improve workers’ mental health.

“We’re doing a lot more proactive work on keeping people engaged with each other, talking about things that are troublesome, and trying to keep all our EMS providers comfortable,” Sundberg said.

Vandezande said conferences promote camaraderie.

“You get to hear other stories and reconnect with everyone all over again. We’re kind of all one big family and it’s nice to get our family back together every year,” Vandezande said

However, she would like to see more people attend in the future. Both Sundberg and Vandezande said staffing shortages are a big issue facing EMS workers.

“Health care overall has suffered a lot of fallout where people have decided to go into different careers. EMS in general all across the country has a terrible shortage of providers. Keeping the ones we have, the professionals that are already out there is critical,” Sundberg said.

There are plans to address those challenges.

“We’ve got multiple programs coming up, a new EMT class will start on Oct. 18,” Sundberg added.

UP Health System also has a paramedic program starting in January.

