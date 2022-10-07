Rain/snow showers early on then a drier weekend

Rain and snow mix showers will continue throughout the morning in the north and at higher elevations. It’s led to a light dusting of snow on some surfaces and slick roads. Otherwise, high pressure will be moving in for the weekend and conditions improve. After an unseasonably cool day highs will return to seasonal this weekend. Tomorrow will be a bit breezy with westerly winds gusting near 30mph. Dry conditions are expected through early next week. A stronger front will be coming on Wednesday with another round of widespread rain.

Today: Morning rain/snow showers in the north and higher elevations. Otherwise, cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 40s north, low 50s south

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

