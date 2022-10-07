Pregnancy Services of Delta County launches its capital campaign

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Pregnancy Services of Delta County is raising money for a new location. The non-profit held a fundraiser dinner Thursday night at the Terrace Bay Hotel.

Pregnancy Services provides care for both men and women from conception, through birth and even after an abortion.

Right now, the non-profit is in a small building along Ludington Street in Escanaba, but it will move into the old U.P. State Credit Union building next to the Salvation Army Store by January 1.

With this expansion, Pregnancy Services will now be able to offer ultrasounds to pregnant women.

“This is so important to bring all of our supporters together to let them know how much we appreciate them, number one, and let them know all the great things that we are doing throughout the community,” said Cindy Asher, executive director of Pregnancy Services of Delta County.

In its capital campaign, Pregnancy Services is looking to raise $750,000. This will be for the building purchase and remodeling.

