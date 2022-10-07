Pregnancy Services of Delta County launches its capital campaign

(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Pregnancy Services of Delta County is raising money for a new location. The non-profit held a fundraiser dinner Thursday night at the Terrace Bay Hotel.

Pregnancy Services provides care for both men and women from conception, through birth and even after an abortion.

Right now, the non-profit is in a small building along Ludington Street in Escanaba, but it will move into the old U.P. State Credit Union building next to the Salvation Army Store by January 1.

With this expansion, Pregnancy Services will now be able to offer ultrasounds to pregnant women.

“This is so important to bring all of our supporters together to let them know how much we appreciate them, number one, and let them know all the great things that we are doing throughout the community,” said Cindy Asher, executive director of Pregnancy Services of Delta County.

In its capital campaign, Pregnancy Services is looking to raise $750,000. This will be for the building purchase and remodeling.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
Daniel Farnsworth of Wilson, Michigan with his nearly 500 pound black bear kill
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it...
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession...
Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges
Sawyer International Airport
Sawyer International Airport flight changes hurt businesses, travelers

Latest News

D&D Dog Dynamics town hall
D&D Dog Dynamics hosts ‘town hall’ school safety meeting
Kevin Sehlmeyer reading.
Michigan State Fire Marshal reads to Superior Elementary
classroom
NMU hosts Forensic Anthropology Symposium
Marquette County has received the Rural Justice Advisory Council Community Innovation Award.
Marquette County recognized for justice system innovation