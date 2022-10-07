The Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship awards athlete for 28th year

Pete Heyraman Award Scholarship is ready to help more Munising student-athletes.
Pete poster
Pete poster(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Pete Heyrman has become somewhat of a local celebrity in the city of Munising. Heyrman loves to give back and has been doing so for 28 years.

Every fall, his Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship is granted to one Munising Varsity Football player who isn’t a starter. Heyrman says this project started as something that his graduating class did for him.

“At the end of Varsity year, they created an award in my name called the Peter Heyrman Senior Football award,” said Heyrman. “Which was basically something that would be given to a varsity non-starting player each year.”

Heyrman said this award meant a lot to him, especially since he was unable to play in high school. Heyrman calls it his version of having football stats. In 2014, he decided to add a scholarship to the award. Munising Head Varsity Football Coach Matt Mattson said Pete was the definition of dedicated during his time on the team.

“We used to always practice down at the high school and then on Thursdays we would come up from pregame practice,” said Mattson. “All the kids would drive their vehicles and come up here. Pete would have to get in his wheelchair and drive himself here. It didn’t matter if it was rain or snow. [In] Munising normally snow, and Pete would get to practice and ride his wheelchair from the high school a couple of miles up to the game field and he was always ready to go.”

Mattson added they currently have eight senior candidates for the award. There are four scholarships in total that are given out every year. Two male and two female student-athletes. The Pete Heyrman scholarship will be awarded at the end of the football season.

Pete Heyrman will also be having a fish fry fundraiser on Oct. 15, 2022, at American Legion Post 131 in Munising. This event will take place from 4-8 p.m. For more information, please visit Pete Heyrman on Facebook.

