Outdoor retailer REI keeping stores closed on Black Friday permanently

After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.
After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Retailer REI is dumping Black Friday permanently.

For the last seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off.

It was a decision made year to year, but now the company is making it permanent.

The outdoor clothing and gear seller is also expanding the concept.

Starting this year, every part of its business will close every year on Black Friday. That means all 178 stores, distribution locations, call centers and headquarters will be closed.

The company said it would instead pay its 16,000 workers to spend time outside doing absolutely anything aside from shopping that day.

Shoppers can still place an order on the company’s website on Black Friday, but order processing and shipping won’t begin until the following day.

The Black Friday closure is bucking the recent trend of more retailers deciding to keep their stores open during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering, downwind residents told to shelter-in-place
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation
Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township...
DNR asking for information in barrel-dumping incident in Marquette County
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
UPCM's new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley.
UP Children’s Museum announces new executive director

Latest News

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip stabbings suspect asked for photo with showgirl impersonators before attack, police say
The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened...
‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
No verdict yet from jury in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
A deer at the Iron Mountain City Park
New online harvest registration to expand DNR data collection for deer season