Norway quilt show showcases assorted crafts

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - As a part of the Leif Erikson Festival a quilt show is being held in Norway Friday and Saturday.

The quilt show is being held at the Evangelical Covenant Church. While you can shop for various quilts, visitors can also take part in quilting demonstrations. There is also a showcase of quilts featured by local crafters that were recognized by the American Quilters Magazine.

Coordinator Margie Day said there is plenty to do at the show.

“We have demonstrations going on. Members are demonstrating how to make simple quilt blocks and doing other things, Prairie points, etc. We have bed turning going on where we actually have quilts on the bed,” Day said.

The quilt show will be open Saturday at the same church starting at 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m

