NMU hosts Forensic Anthropology Symposium

NMU had its yearly Forensic Anthropology Symposium.
classroom
classroom(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, representatives from taphonomy facilities across Michigan visited Northern Michigan University to attend the forensic Anthropology Symposium.

NMU Center For Forensic Anthropology Director Jane Harris said taphonomy essentially deals with the dead.

“Taphonomy is the study of everything that happens to an organism after death,” said Harris. “In this case, we are studying Forensic Taphonomy which refers to human remains after death. Decomposition, scavenging, insect activity, you name it, we study it.”

Beyond being informational, the event seeks to introduce people to an unfamiliar science.

“Our Northern students might not realize that there is all this potential in something like DNA research which we don’t do here,” said Harris. “Whereas students from some of the other universities might not realize that there is potential to do the kind of research we do here. It’s a nice way to really get the word out about what we do and inspire students and projects.”

Finally, Harris said the Center for Forensic Anthropology and events like this also prepares NMU students for opportunities beyond their programs.

“They’re able to contribute to forensic casework and things,” said Harris. “So they’re getting all of these incredible experiences through this program.”

This event started in 2018 and this is their first time meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. NMU also plans for this event to be annual.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
Daniel Farnsworth of Wilson, Michigan with his nearly 500 pound black bear kill
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it...
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession...
Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges
Sawyer International Airport
Sawyer International Airport flight changes hurt businesses, travelers

Latest News

Kevin Sehlmeyer reading.
Michigan State Fire Marshal reads to Superior Elementary
Marquette County has received the Rural Justice Advisory Council Community Innovation Award.
Marquette County recognized for justice system innovation
TV6's Tristen Kendrick attends a forensic anthropology symposium hosted by NMU to find out what...
NMU hosts forensic anthropology symposium
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 280,000 cases of breast cancer will be...
Health professionals remind women to get mammograms to check for breast cancer