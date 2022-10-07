NMU hosts forensic anthropology symposium

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, representatives from taphonomy facilities across Michigan visited Northern Michigan University to attend the forensic Anthropology Symposium.

NMU Center For Forensic Anthropology Director Jane Harris said taphonomy essentially deals with the dead.

“Taphonomy is the study of everything that happens to an organism after death,” said Harris. “In this case, we are studying Forensic Taphonomy which refers to human remains after death. Decomposition, scavenging, insect activity, you name it, we study it.”

Beyond being informational, the event seeks to introduce people to an unfamiliar science.

“Our Northern students might not realize that there is all this potential in something like DNA research which we don’t do here,” said Harris. “Whereas students from some of the other universities might not realize that there is potential to do the kind of research we do here. It’s a nice way to really get the word out about what we do and inspire students and projects.”

Finally, Harris said the Center for Forensic Anthropology and events like this also prepares NMU students for opportunities beyond their programs.

“They’re able to contribute to forensic casework and things,” said Harris. “So they’re getting all of these incredible experiences through this program.”

This event started in 2018 and this is their first time meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. NMU also plans for this event to be annual.

