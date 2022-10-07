Michigan State Fire Marshal reads to Superior Elementary

A Michigan State Fire Marshal educated the youth on fire danger.
Kevin Sehlmeyer reading.
Kevin Sehlmeyer reading.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, a Michigan State Fire Marshal read a book about fire danger to Superior Hills Elementary students.

The main goal is to eventually reduce fire fatalities across Michigan. There have been 92 deaths due to fires in the state of Michigan this year.

This event is also done to show students that they could become a firefighter someday if they choose. There is also currently a shortage of firefighters across the state.

Michigan State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer said this is something they are doing statewide.

“We’re going across the state and Governor Whitmer proclaimed October fire prevention month,” said Sehlmeyer. “We have a group in Michigan known as MI Prevention and it’s a community risk prevention group that’s based out of the state fire Marshal’s office in Lansing.”

Sehlmeyer also said if we can teach kids at a young age what to do in the event of a fire, it could save lives. Sehlmeyer adds he will be donating smoke alarms to any student that doesn’t have one.

