Meet the UP Children’s Museum’s new executive director

Jenn Hanley will take over as the executive director next Friday, Oct. 14.
Jenn Hanley will take over as the executive director next Friday, Oct. 14.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For 25 years, the U.P. Children’s Museum has offered a safe space for kids to learn through hands-on activities.

Since the beginning, Former Founder and Executive Director Nheena Weyer Ittner has been the driving force behind the museum. Ittner recently announced her retirement, and Jessica Hanley has been named as her successor. Hanley is a U.P. native, spent ten years as Jeffrey’s Restaurant general manager and served two years as commissioner for the city of Marquette.

Ittner says the museum will be left in good hands.

“I’m excited for her,” said Ittner. “There’s a very steep learning curve, but that’s ok. She’ll learn. She’ll do things a little differently and that’s ok, too.”

Hanley says that things at the museum will remain mostly unchanged for the time being.

“I think I just really want to move forward with what’s going on, then find the little things that can change along the way and make my mark in years to come,” said Hanley. “But for now, I think the best course of action is to really steer into what we already have going on.”

Hanley will take over as the executive director next Friday, Oct. 14.

UPCM's new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley.
