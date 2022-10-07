Marquette to host 25th Annual Art Awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. artists will be recognized this weekend.

The city of Marquette will host the 25th Annual Art Awards Saturday. The event will celebrate people who have impacted arts and culture in Marquette. Over 200 artists have been recognized at the annual event. Many previous winners will return to the event to honor this year’s recipients.

Organizers say the event will be fun for everyone who attends.

“It’s going to be a really wonderful opportunity to see how far art reaches in our community,” said Tiina Morin, City of Marquette Arts and Culture manager. “[There will be] incredible performances by art award winners and wonderful presentations by local leaders. [It will be] a really enjoyable evening for all.”

The 25th Annual Art Awards will be this Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Red Room at the Masonic, located at 128 W. Washington St. The event is free, and the public is welcome. Formalwear is strongly suggested, but not required. There will be an after-party with live music immediately after the ceremony.

