Marquette City Fire Department reminds drivers to prepare for winter emergencies
Make your own emergency preparedness bag for winter in case of vehicle emergencies.
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. saw its first snowfall of the season this morning and the Marquette City Fire Department has tips to be prepared in case of an emergency.
Firefighter Josh Fenske says not being prepared is the main cause of winter crashes and vehicle emergencies.
Fenske says being prepared means having an emergency tool bag/preparedness kit in your vehicle all season.
Items to pack include:
- a jacket, hat and gloves;
- a blanket;
- bottled water and nonperishable food;
- sandbags and/or cat litter;
- snowbrush/ice scraper;
- jumper cables, a multipurpose tool and a road flare;
- a flashlight and extra batteries.
