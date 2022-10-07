Marquette City Fire Department reminds drivers to prepare for winter emergencies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. saw its first snowfall of the season this morning and the Marquette City Fire Department has tips to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Firefighter Josh Fenske says not being prepared is the main cause of winter crashes and vehicle emergencies.

Josh Fenske of the Marquette City Fire Department talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about car emergency preparedness during the winter.

Fenske says being prepared means having an emergency tool bag/preparedness kit in your vehicle all season.

Items to pack include:

a jacket, hat and gloves;

a blanket;

bottled water and nonperishable food;

sandbags and/or cat litter;

snowbrush/ice scraper;

jumper cables, a multipurpose tool and a road flare;

a flashlight and extra batteries.

Josh Fenske of the Marquette City Fire Department reminds you about items to keep in your car in the event of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.