Marquette City Fire Department reminds drivers to prepare for winter emergencies

Make your own emergency preparedness bag for winter in case of vehicle emergencies.
Car in ditch after winter accident. Vehicle loses control and drove off road at ice.
Car in ditch after winter accident. Vehicle loses control and drove off road at ice.(WSAW)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. saw its first snowfall of the season this morning and the Marquette City Fire Department has tips to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Firefighter Josh Fenske says not being prepared is the main cause of winter crashes and vehicle emergencies.

Josh Fenske of the Marquette City Fire Department talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about car emergency preparedness during the winter.

Fenske says being prepared means having an emergency tool bag/preparedness kit in your vehicle all season.

Items to pack include:

  • a jacket, hat and gloves;
  • a blanket;
  • bottled water and nonperishable food;
  • sandbags and/or cat litter;
  • snowbrush/ice scraper;
  • jumper cables, a multipurpose tool and a road flare;
  • a flashlight and extra batteries.
Josh Fenske of the Marquette City Fire Department reminds you about items to keep in your car in the event of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

