MAPS School Board candidates address public in forum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As school board elections are quickly approaching for Marquette Area Public Schools, four of the five running for its school board answered questions at a community forum Thursday evening.

The event was hosted by the Marquette County League of Women Voters. The questions from the community ranged from book banning to mascots to what the district can do to support students with disabilities.

Candidate Leigh Beth Freburg was unable to attend the forum. TV6 was unable to film the event as requested by the League of Women Voters.

Jason Zdunek says he is a lifelong Marquette resident with a background in education.

“I want to focus on making sure that we get back to moving forward from a difficult couple of years,” Zdunek said. “A couple of ways to do that is to make sure we leverage extracurricular activities and make sure those receive the attention they deserve.”

Adam Ladd says he has served as a law enforcement officer in the state of Michigan for over 21 years and worked as a substitute teacher at Marquette Public Schools.

“I hope to focus on our children,” Ladd said. “The primary mission of school board members is to help our schools and help all of our staff, our teachers, our support staff, better conduct their business, do their work and help our children.”

Charryl Maddox Smith says she is a nurse and certified addiction counselor. She moved to Marquette in 1982 and wants to give back.

“I am just going to work really hard,” Maddox Smith said. “I am really passionate; I am really excited to do this. I am very educated and a lifelong student, I am working on my graduate degree right now. I just feel like I am excited, passionate and ready to give back to my community.”

Monet Borione says she is a graduate of Northern Michigan University who works for the Marquette County Department of Health and Human Services in child welfare.

“I think our goal right now is to really pool our resources, listen to students and make sure they have everything they need to get their academics back on track,” Borione said. “As well as continue to focus on those social and developmental competencies.”

Visit the Michigan Department of State website to register to vote.

