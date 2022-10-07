KBIC holds 13th annual walk against domestic violence in Baraga

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 marks the 13th year the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) hosted a domestic violence awareness walk.

“This walk is put on by our OVW, Office of Violence Against Women, and Transitional Home,” said KBIC CEO Brigitte LaPointe. “We walk for the survivors. We walk [for] those affected by domestic violence and we really just want to raise awareness.”

The event is in memory of Chelsey LaFernier, who was killed due to abuse by her partner in 2009.

October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Whether or not the walk would take place this year was in question during planning.

“The last two years, we had to do the walk virtually because of COVID and we really didn’t know this year either if we were going to have the walk,” said Niimigimiwang Transitional Home Program and Services Team Lead Carole LaPointe. “But we decided to.”

According to LaPointe, between 75 to 100 people participated this year. This is slightly lower than in previous years due to unexpected cold weather.

Participants gathered at the corner of McGillan and Lyons St. before beginning the walk.

“We go down Lyons, up M-38 to the Niiwin Akeaa facility,” continued LaPointe. “There’s a gym there and a commons area, and we will have a feast and raffle.”

According to LaPointe, over 80 sponsors helped assist with the event. This included supplying prizes like appliances and hunting equipment for the raffle.

All money from the raffle will go towards helping domestic violence victims and their families at the transitional home.

LaPointe also says that they are looking to expand services for male victims.

“Domestic violence doesn’t just include women, it also includes men, and we are very aware of that,” added LaPointe. “And hopefully in the future, we will have a couple of units for men that are in domestic violence situations as well.”

For more information on the KBIC Transitional Home Program and services, click on its website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.