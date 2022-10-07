Iron Mountain elementary students learn about fire safety

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at North Elementary got a special visit from the Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) Friday.

After exploring the smoke-filled environment, students climbed out of the bedroom window to safety.

Firefighters said showing children how to correct unsafe conditions can lead to meaningful conversations at home.

“The biggest thing they can do with their parents is to have a fire safety plan. If you have an event in your house, everybody needs to get outside and you need a meeting place where everybody can gather and be safe,” said Chad Hedmark, IMFD Captain.

In the classroom this week, students learned about firefighters and how they can prevent hazards in their homes.

