Iron Mountain elementary students learn about fire safety

October is fire safety month, and students crawled through the smokehouse; learning about the dangers that could be in their homes.
Chan Hedmark (standing, right) shows North Elementary students what tools are inside the truck
Chan Hedmark (standing, right) shows North Elementary students what tools are inside the truck(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at North Elementary got a special visit from the Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) Friday.

After exploring the smoke-filled environment, students climbed out of the bedroom window to safety.

Firefighters said showing children how to correct unsafe conditions can lead to meaningful conversations at home.

“The biggest thing they can do with their parents is to have a fire safety plan. If you have an event in your house, everybody needs to get outside and you need a meeting place where everybody can gather and be safe,” said Chad Hedmark, IMFD Captain.

In the classroom this week, students learned about firefighters and how they can prevent hazards in their homes.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering, downwind residents told to shelter-in-place
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation
Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township...
DNR asking for information in barrel-dumping incident in Marquette County
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
UPCM's new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley.
UP Children’s Museum announces new executive director

Latest News

A deer at the Iron Mountain City Park
New online harvest registration to expand DNR data collection for deer season
Jenn Hanley will take over as the executive director next Friday, Oct. 14.
Meet the UP Children’s Museum’s new executive director
Logo for Marquette Arts & Culture Art Awards
Marquette to host 25th Annual Art Awards
Pete Heyrman has become somewhat of a local celebrity in the city of Munising. Heyrman loves to...
The Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship awards athlete for 28th year