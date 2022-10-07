First brush of autumn snow fading to a chilly weekend

Mix of sun and clouds, few brushes of light showers this weekend in the U.P. under a drier but cool airmass.
Mix of sun and clouds, few brushes of light showers this weekend in the U.P. under a drier but cool airmass.
Mix of sun and clouds, few brushes of light showers this weekend in the U.P. under a drier but cool airmass.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The southern tier of a system over Hudson Bay extends down to Upper Michigan Friday night, aiding to diminish the lake effect rain and snow over the U.P. from the westerly winds ahead of it -- but bringing in its own brand of precipitation, mainly in the form of light rain showers to brush the northern counties Saturday. Aside from a few rain chances, it’s a mix of sun and clouds this weekend under a drier but cool airmass.

Temperatures gradually warm next week under a southwesterly jet stream.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; isolated rain/snow mix over the western and central interior overnight; cold windy with north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 10s to lower 40s (coldest interior west, warmer near Lake Superior)

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few rain showers north; west breezes 15 to 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool with northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers; mild with southwest breezes 15 to 25 mph

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain over the north wind belts; cool with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect rain over the northwest wind belts and cooler

>Highs: 40s

