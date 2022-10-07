Families Against Narcotics to launch new chapter in Delta County

Families Against Narcotics began in 2007 in Macomb County.
Families Against Narcotics began in 2007 in Macomb County.(FAN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics (FAN), a grassroots nonprofit organization based in Macomb County, is set to launch a brand-new chapter in Delta County.

FAN was founded in 2007 and is a community-based program for those seeking recovery from substance use disorder, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters. The Delta County FAN chapter will be the fifth FAN chapter in the Upper Peninsula, joining Alger County, Baraga County, Chippewa County, and Marquette County.

“There are not enough addiction and recovery resources as it is, and that problem is even more widespread in the Upper Peninsula,” said retired Judge Linda Davis, FAN’s executive director. “By adding a new chapter in Delta County, we’ll be able to serve even more Michiganders—both individuals and families—who have been affected by substance use disorder, and that’s a wonderful thing.”

Families Against Narcotics will host an informational session on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Wellspring Church in Escanaba to discuss FAN’s programming and how the new Delta chapter intends to make a difference in the community.

