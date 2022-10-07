Dickinson County students participate in manufacturing activities

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With hundreds of manufacturing jobs in Dickinson County, local students are getting early exposure to future opportunities.

On Friday, high school freshmen from Dickinson County visited Bay College West to learn more. Various companies came to show what careers are offered after high school. The Executive Director of the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Lois Ellis said exposing students to more opportunities at this age is important.

“We have this event for ninth graders because it’s a great year for them to start thinking about some of the options they have. Especially to take courses during their high school career and explore some career opportunities,” Ellis said.

Students like Kingsford High School Freshman Alex Erickson performed various activities like building paper airplanes and making electric circuits.

“So I’ve learned how hydraulics work. We used to make the boom crane and we had to work on hydraulics and how one and the other works,” Erickson said.

Other ninth-grade students like North Dickinson Freshman Janessa Miskovich said this event has broadened their horizons.

“I learned that you don’t have to get your degree like from like a four-year school and you can just go to the Vocational Center and go straight like to BOSS. BOSS is what my first class was,” Miskovich said.

An event like this helps more than students. Ellis said there are opportunities for the companies as well.

“They’re talking with the students today about the types of skills that they look for in their workers,” said Ellis. “Just helping the kids understand how they can prepare for some of those skills and courses they can take so that they can get a taste of what it’s like to work in these occupations.”

Ellis said she hopes students continue to learn about manufacturing careers in the region.

