D&D Dog Dynamics hosts ‘town hall’ school safety meeting

D&D Dog Dynamics town hall(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - D&D Dog Dynamics hosted a town hall school safety meeting Thursday night at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce in Escanaba.

The meeting included public safety speakers sharing their experiences and tips to help keep students safe in schools. For D&D Dog Dynamics, one specific tool to keep schools safer could be guardian dogs in schools.

“Our community here and others across the nation have been affected in some way or form in regards to school safety and we truly just want tonight to be that open discussion on all things school safety,” said Sammi Grzybowski, D&D Dog Dynamics owner/trainer. “The idea of guardian dogs is that they would be present with their handler in the school on a daily basis.”

D&D Dog Dynamics says a guardian dog is not to replace local law enforcement but to add an extra safety measure for schools. The meeting Thursday night was free to attend.

