Crews battling paper mill fire in SW corner of Michigan’s UP

Authorities say crews from several fire departments are battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.

A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper, WBAY-TV reported.

No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan’s border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The fire began a warehouse that Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products rents from KK Integrated Logistics on the site of Resolute's Menominee recycled pulp mill along the Menominee River, said David Marshall, a company spokesman.

“Local fire departments have been on-site all night, and the fire is under control, although smoke is still billowing due to smoldering in the warehouse," he said.

The paper mill makes paper pulp and employs nearly a hundred people, according to the company’s website. Resolute Forest Products has 40 facilities across the U.S. and Canada and is a leading producer of lumber, newsprint and other wood products.

Menominee is located in the southwest corner of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Most Read

Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township...
DNR asking for information in barrel-dumping incident in Marquette County
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
The Upper Peninsula Climbers Coalition President John Miller says now that the group owns the...
Slugg’s Bluff becomes Michigan’s first climber-owned crag
47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession...
Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots