Crews battling massive fire at Menominee paper mill

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Crews are battling a massive fire at a paper mill Friday morning on the riverfront in Menominee.

Thick smoke continues to rise from the Resolute Forest Products building at 701 4th Ave.

Officials tell WBAY-TV the fire started about 11 p.m. Thursday. No other information was released.

The Stephenson Fire Department says it is one of five fire departments currently battling the blaze in Menominee.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

