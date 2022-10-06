Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she was traveling in her 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.(McHenry Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a deadly crash that took a woman’s life and sent her husband to the hospital.

WLOX reports the collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49 outside of Wiggins, Mississippi, when a Ford F-150 crossed travel lanes and collided with a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

The Harrison County coroner said 67-year-old Sherry Arrington died in the crash. She was a passenger in the vehicle that her husband, who was not immediately identified, was driving. He was transported to the Forrest General Hospital in unknown condition.

The couple was reportedly on their way to Cruisin’ The Coast, a festival that celebrates antique, classic and hot rod vehicles.

Wiggins police have not released any further immediate details regarding the crash but said their investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

