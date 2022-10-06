Wet & breezy day before some snowflakes

A cold front and an upper-level trough are moving through the area. It’s bringing some scattered showers. Behind it lake effect rain showers will increase, temperatures will plunge during the day and winds will become breezy. Northerly winds will gust around 35mph near Lake Superior with speeds of around 20 mph. Tonight through tomorrow morning the rain will mix in with some graupel or snow in the higher elevations. Conditions will become more seasonal this weekend.

Today: Rainy, breezy with decreasing during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: A rain and snow mix in the higher elevations during the morning

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

