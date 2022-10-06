West End Suicide Prevention raising mental health awareness with art and word contest

The contest is open to all high schoolers until February 13, learn how to apply on Upper Michigan Today episode 134
Katie and Amy of the West End Suicide Prevention coalition on Upper Michigan Today episode 134.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You’re invited to a plaidurday photo op of epic proportions.

The West End Suicide Prevention coalition hopes to make a difference in the community with its LIVE campaign.

How The West End Suicide Prevention and LIVE campaign are raising awareness for mental health with an art and word contest

New with the campaign... an ongoing art and word contest. All high schoolers are invited to submit works pertaining to the theme of mental health.

Details of the West End Suicide Prevention LIVE art and word contest.

You can apply for the contest, see the guidelines, and learn more about the campaign here.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

LIVE art and word contest
