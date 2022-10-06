West End Suicide Prevention raising mental health awareness with art and word contest
The contest is open to all high schoolers until February 13, learn how to apply on Upper Michigan Today episode 134
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You’re invited to a plaidurday photo op of epic proportions.
The West End Suicide Prevention coalition hopes to make a difference in the community with its LIVE campaign.
New with the campaign... an ongoing art and word contest. All high schoolers are invited to submit works pertaining to the theme of mental health.
You can apply for the contest, see the guidelines, and learn more about the campaign here.
