US-41 Corridor native planting project underway

The planting project is underway in Marquette Township
The planting project is underway in Marquette Township
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township, in partnership with the Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD), Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC), Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began a pilot project, planting native wildflowers and grasses on a portion of the US-41/M-28 corridor.

The project consists of a 0.3-acre area east of Commerce Drive that has been planted with the seed mix. The project will determine the plants’ effectiveness and ability to sustain.

This project was made possible by a $500 contribution from the Marquette Township Downtown Development Authority, a $1000 mini-grant from the Marquette County Planning Department and the Community Foundation of Marquette County. Marquette Township’s Board of Trustees also contributed $500 from the community’s Beautification Fund.

The planting will require multiple cuttings over the next two years and will take equally as long to determine if they will ultimately take hold in the corridor. If it does, Marquette Township aims to plant the remaining grass median areas with the seed mix in an effort to enhance the overall aesthetic of the US-41/M-28 highway corridor.

