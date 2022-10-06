UP Children’s Museum announces new executive director

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s (UPCM) Board of Directors has announced Jessica Hanley as its new Executive Director.

Hanley began her role on Monday, Oct. 3, replacing Nheena Weyer Ittner after 25 years.

“I am very excited and extremely honored to step into this role as Nheena takes her much-deserved retirement. Nheena is irreplaceable, not only in the job, but in the hearts of everyone who the UPCM has touched in the last 25 years. I am excited to take on this amazing role and I hope to continue to move the museum forward with the same enthusiasm and leadership that it has had under Nheena,” says Hanley.

Jessica is an Upper Peninsula native who has lived in Marquette for 18 years. She lives with her husband Adam and son Oliver. Hanley has spent the last ten years as the General Manager of Jeffrey’s Restaurant. For the last two years, she has served as a Commissioner for the City of Marquette.

The UPCM Board of Directors will be sharing details about a fundraising campaign to honor Ittner’s leadership.

The museum is also planning for the in-person return of the annual Celebrity Art Auction on Thursday, Dec. 1.

