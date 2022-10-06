‘This is a great starting point’: MSP to host online safety seminar for parents

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital and the Michigan State Police are partnered to keep your kids safe. On Sunday, Oct. 16 there will be an online safety session for parents at the Gladstone High School auditorium from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

All parents are invited - parents do not have to have a child in a Gladstone school. This seminar will teach parents about the challenges kids face online and how to address them with their kids.

“Even if your child doesn’t have a cell phone yet or maybe doesn’t have social media, this is a great starting point. Just to have some of those basics to see where those risks are and to help guide your conversations with your spouse, with your child, with other members of your family, with their friends,” said Joanna Wilbee-Amis, the public relations and community coordinator for OSF St. Francis Hospital.

The session is led by a representative of the Michigan State Police Cyber Section – Computer Crimes Unit.

This is a free event. For more information call 906-428-9200.

