Silver Samplers tour art galleries in Marquette

A Silver Sampler admires a painting
A Silver Sampler admires a painting(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette seniors explored art galleries downtown Thursday.

The Marquette Senior Center hosts the Silver Sampler program, an outdoor recreation program. The group explores the area through activities like hiking, kayaking, and snowshoeing. Thursday, the group toured art galleries and murals in downtown Marquette. Stops along the walk included places like the Marquette Arts and Culture Center, The Gallery, and Wintergreen Hill.

Organizers say the Silver Sampler program teaches seniors how to explore independently.

“The program is really just intended to be a way to encourage folks to explore the great outdoors that we’re so proud of up here,” said Tristan Luoma, City of Marquette Arts and Senior Services coordinator. “But also to do it safely. [That means] teaching the skills so people can find that independence and be comfortable going out on their own after they get acquainted with the different opportunities available to them and find some new favorite spots.”

Call the Marquette Senior Center at 906-228-0456 if you’re interested in signing up for a Silver Sampler event.

