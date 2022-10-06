Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority recycling equipment
(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SANDS TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins.

When the bags are recycled curbside, they get caught in equipment and must be manually removed. This results in the bags being thrown away rather than recycled.

The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority says that the best way to get rid of plastic bags is to bring them back to the store.

“Plastic bags can get brought back to some of the larger stores like Walmart and Target,” said Josh Wales, Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority Materials Management supervisor. “You can put them all together in one bag and put it into their receptacles they have right outside the main door.”

For a full list of items that can and cannot be recycled, click here.

