Plaidurday to return Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Friday marks the worldwide celebration of all things plaid. Plaidurday is the first Friday in October.

It started in 2011 when U.P. Supply Company Owner Bugsy Sailor frequently wore a large amount of plaid. When his friends called him out on it, he decided to wear even more plaid and make a holiday out of it.

Now, Plaidurday is celebrated across the U.S. and internationally. Stormy Kromer will have online sales Friday. There will also be live music and vendors in Ironwood as part of the celebration.

“Stormy Kromer and the U.P., specifically the western U.P., really, we have that same kind of roots here and we’re a big part of the community,” said Gina Thorsen, CEO of Stormy Kromer. “It’s an absolute joy to be standing in the street with 500 other people in plaid and it really feels like plaid brings us all together.”

Every year, participants upload pictures of themselves wearing plaid to social media with the hashtag #plaidurday. This will be the 12th year for Plaidurday.

