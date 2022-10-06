Michigan Tech Football Book released

Covers first 100 years of Huskies Football
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 6, 2022
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - University Images has a new book on sale, “Michigan Tech Football, The First 100 Years.” You can purchase the book for $24.95 in the store or online at MichiganTechHuskies.com/FootballBook. Proceeds from the book will benefit the Michigan Tech Football program.

Authored by Willam J. Sproule, the book explores Michigan Tech football history, teams, coaches, players, awards, and records, and will bring back many memories of Husky football. Football is a special part of Michigan Tech history. Michigan Mining School students played local high school and community teams in the 1890s, but it was not until 1920 that a club team played another college when it scheduled two games against Northern State Normal (now Northern Michigan University). That season marked the start of intercollegiate football, and then prior to the 1924 season, football was “officially” recognized as a varsity sport.

Calvin Larson, Tech’s Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations, helped with the book, and long-time NFL offensive lineman and Michigan Tech All-American Joe Berger ‘04 wrote the foreword. Michigan Tech football alumni John Benaglio ‘69, Dennis Euers ‘65, and Alex Kowalski ‘00 underwrote the cost of printing the book so that all purchases benefit the football program.

