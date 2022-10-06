Michigan receives $250.6 million investment for broadband internet infrastructure

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Michigan residents are going to have new access to high-speed internet connections.

Michigan is receiving over $250.6 million from a U.S. Treasury grant. The grant comes from the Capital Project Fund.

Michigan is one of three states picked Thursday to receive the grant. According to the treasury, more than 67,000 Michiganders will be affected.

“It is going to bring high-speed internet to nearly 68,000 households around Michigan and really make a difference as to whether or not they are going to be able to have what they need,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) Michigan said.

