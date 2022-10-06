Michigan Made: Double Eagle Spice LLC and Sonshine Inspirations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sonshine Inspirations was started by Sherry Molloy in Clarkston, in lower Michigan. She has a collection of canvasses available online. Canvasses can be shipped all over the country.

Double Eagle Spice is produced in New Hudson, MI. It combines herbs and spices, with brown sugar, salt, cumin, chili powder, black pepper and garlic. The Double Eagle logo is from the flag of Albania, which is to pay tribute to the owner’s grandparents who immigrated to Detroit. This seasoning is not just for pork, chicken or fish, try it on popcorn or a Bloody Mary.

