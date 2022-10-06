Marquette County recognized for justice system innovation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has received the Rural Justice Advisory Council Community Innovation Award.

It highlights three programs within the county. The first is Marquette’s Public Defender’s Office. It’s working to help defendants access behavioral health services.

“Over the last year, we’ve added a staff of social workers that are doing things that we as lawyers are not trained to do,” Marquette County Chief Public Defender Patrick Crowley said.

The second is Marquette County’s new jobs court which allows eligible defendants accused of low-level, non-violent crimes to obtain jobs with benefits and training.

“The local employers get steady work and the ability to provide back to the community and the court system gets rid of a case file,” said Crowley. “And hopefully gets rid of someone who might re-offend in the future if they didn’t have that opportunity.”

Finally, a two-year pilot program at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office started in 2018. It helped reduce the number of people with mental illness in jail.

“If an officer had someone who wasn’t aggressive or assaultive and was just not right, not drunk or high, they would bring them into the CIT holding rooms,” Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said. “We had an officer on call, come in and sit with them and contact pathways.”

Zyburt continued to say that sometimes it was a matter of getting a subject back on medication.

“That way we diverted the whole going through court, probation, and all different aspects of the judicial process,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt added that he would like to continue to make improvements.

“Our jail numbers are usually at around 80% and so we are hoping to bring this program back to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office,” Zyburt said.

Crowley said his office is looking to hire another sentence mitigation specialist or the social work program.

