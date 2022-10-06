Marquette County fourth graders visit mining museum

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Lakeview Elementary had a special field trip Thursday. The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum is closed for the season, but the staff welcomed the fourth graders for a tour and history lesson.

“I want to build relationships with our community. I want to share our history and our share the museum with all the other non-profits and schools to build community,” said Craig Ilmonen, Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum director.

Students visited the blacksmith area, mine shaft and the rock and mineral room. Museum staff said this gives students a chance to understand the roots of their community.

“It’s been really cool learning about the history and being here to see all of these amazing artifacts,” said Olivia Brancheau, Lakeview Elementary fourth-grade student.

Staff hope students take home what they learned today and share it with their families.

