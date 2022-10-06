For the Love of Cupcakes offering sweet deals for 6th anniversary

Pop into the Escanaba cupcakery for $1 cupcakes all Thursday
For the Love of Cupcakes stocks its case for its 6th anniversary.
For the Love of Cupcakes stocks its case for its 6th anniversary.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba bakery has a sweet deal for you today on its sixth anniversary.

For the Love of Cupcakes is offering $1 cupcakes and cookie dough bombs until its doors close at 5:00 p.m.

Kelli Van Ginhoven reflects on the ups and downs of being a business owner and attributes her success during the pandemic to the community.

To celebrate six years, the bakery is offering $1.00 cupcakes.

Van Ginhoven puts TV6′s Tia Trudgeon’s taste buds to a blind test.

Support from the local community helped keep the bakery running.

For the Love of Cupcakes is located at 807 Ludington St. in Escanaba.

