For the Love of Cupcakes offering sweet deals for 6th anniversary

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba bakery has a sweet deal for you today on its sixth anniversary.

For the Love of Cupcakes is offering $1 cupcakes and cookie dough bombs until its doors close at 5:00 p.m.

Kelli Van Ginhoven reflects on the ups and downs of being a business owner and attributes her success during the pandemic to the community.

Van Ginhoven puts TV6′s Tia Trudgeon’s taste buds to a blind test.

Support from the local community helped keep the bakery running.

For the Love of Cupcakes is located at 807 Ludington St. in Escanaba.

