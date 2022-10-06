For the Love of Cupcakes offering sweet deals for 6th anniversary
Pop into the Escanaba cupcakery for $1 cupcakes all Thursday
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba bakery has a sweet deal for you today on its sixth anniversary.
For the Love of Cupcakes is offering $1 cupcakes and cookie dough bombs until its doors close at 5:00 p.m.
Kelli Van Ginhoven reflects on the ups and downs of being a business owner and attributes her success during the pandemic to the community.
Van Ginhoven puts TV6′s Tia Trudgeon’s taste buds to a blind test.
For the Love of Cupcakes is located at 807 Ludington St. in Escanaba.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.