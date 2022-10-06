Jim Provost honored as 2022 Marquette County Veteran of the Year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette veteran is about to be recognized for his outstanding service.

Jim Provost served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 until 1969.

He now serves as the chairman of the Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs office. On Friday, Provost will be named the 2022 Marquette County Veteran of the Year. His service has gone above and beyond the call of duty. Whether that means helping vets move or getting them in contact with mental health services, Provost is always the first to answer the call.

Provost says winning the award is a humbling experience.

“It’s humbling, I’ll tell you that,” said Provost. “When your peers think that you’ve done enough work to be awarded this honor, it’s pretty special.”

The 2022 Marquette County Veteran of the Year program will be Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 44 in Marquette.

The Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs office offers a broad range of benefits and services to vets. If you are a vet, click here to take advantage of those services.

