Ishpeming students invite community to haunted trail

A preview of what you can expect at Aspen Ridge later this month
A preview of what you can expect at Aspen Ridge later this month(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Aspen Ridge school are setting up for their second annual haunted trail.

The trail will run for two days. You can come on Wednesday Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 28. The attraction will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The first hour is designated for children 12 and under. Aspen Ridge Middle School Teacher, Kurt Corcoran says hours after 5:00 p.m. will be for kids over 12.

“It’s been a dream, it’s been a project for the last five years and we’re finally confident now with the trails. Confident enough where we can invite 800 people to come walk the trail,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran said people are welcome to donate at the event later this month. If you want to volunteer for the event you can contact Corcoran at corcorank@nice.k12.mi.us, all they ask is that you arrive in costume and get into character!

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
Daniel Farnsworth of Wilson, Michigan with his nearly 500 pound black bear kill
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it...
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
Sawyer International Airport
Sawyer International Airport flight changes hurt businesses, travelers
47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession...
Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges

Latest News

Lunch being provided at the Senior Center in Ishpeming
Ishpeming senior center prepares for upcoming blood drive
Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) continues to maintain steady numbers amid pilot...
Houghton County Memorial Airport holds steady amid shortages
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority recycling equipment
Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins
A Silver Sampler admires a painting
Silver Samplers tour art galleries in Marquette