Ishpeming students invite community to haunted trail

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Aspen Ridge school are setting up for their second annual haunted trail.

The trail will run for two days. You can come on Wednesday Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 28. The attraction will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The first hour is designated for children 12 and under. Aspen Ridge Middle School Teacher, Kurt Corcoran says hours after 5:00 p.m. will be for kids over 12.

“It’s been a dream, it’s been a project for the last five years and we’re finally confident now with the trails. Confident enough where we can invite 800 people to come walk the trail,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran said people are welcome to donate at the event later this month. If you want to volunteer for the event you can contact Corcoran at corcorank@nice.k12.mi.us, all they ask is that you arrive in costume and get into character!

