Ishpeming senior center prepares for upcoming blood drive

MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The recently finished Multi-Purpose Senior Center in Ishpeming is welcoming community members to a blood drive Friday.

The blood drive is in partnership with the Ishpeming Lions Club and the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The senior center opened last July and the Center’s Executive Director, Ashley Roberts said they’re excited to be the host of events like the drive.

“We are very excited to host events here at the Ishpeming Multi-Purpose Senior Center. We have become a community hub for seniors and for our community,” Roberts said. “We host a lot of different events and have really expanded the different activities that are offered here for our seniors.”

Roberts said people of all ages are invited to donate blood starting at 12:00 p.m. Friday. The U.P. Regional Blood Center Coordinator, Rachel Washburn said the majority of donors are usually from older generations. She hopes the drive can attract younger donors as well.

“Usually at our blood drives, we have a lot of the older generation come out and donate. It was kind of like a thing that they were taught to do in school. They kind of carried that on as our lifelong community active service,” Washburn said.

With one center for an expansive system, Washburn said every bit donated is vital to the region.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that the U.P. Regional Blood Center is the sole provider of 13 U.P. hospitals. So, we’re the blood center that’s giving the blood for all those patients that need it throughout the U.P.,” Washburn said.

Washburn said it only takes five minutes to take blood and that safety is always a top priority.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.