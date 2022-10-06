Iron Mountain VA to offer COVID bivalent vaccine

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will offer the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, as well as the annual Flu vaccine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. on a walk-in basis in the primary care waiting room area.

To be eligible for the vaccine, 2 months must have passed since last booster or the final dose of the initial vaccine series.

Veterans throughout the catchment area may also schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine in any of the community-based outpatient clinics by calling (800) 215-8262 and pressing #2 when prompted.

Vaccine booster shots are also available to all other Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits.

All persons coming in for a booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Card with them.

