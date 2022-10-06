Houghton County Memorial Airport holds steady amid shortages

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) continues to bring in steady passenger numbers with regular business and travel.

“This year we’re at around 24,000 boardings, so it’s the average,” said CMX Manager Dennis Hext. “Our loads haven’t suffered too badly from the pandemic.”

For every 10,000 boardings a year, the airport receives a $1,000,000 dollar grant from the Federal Airport Improvement Program. This is put toward capital projects and infrastructure improvements at the airport.

Having returned to normal levels post-COVID-19, CMX still has other problems to face.

“It’s no secret that there is a pilot shortage right now, and that is affecting our flights in and out of here,” continued Hext. “It’s affecting the scheduled times, and it’s also affecting how many flights we get a day, where we’re going.”

According to Hext, the pilot shortage has caused a change from the normal flight schedule.

United Express used to offer flights between 5-6 a.m. and another between noon and 2 p.m., all to Chicago.

It is currently offering flights at 6 a.m. and another at 10.

Prices are also higher due to increasing fuel costs.

“We’re working with Skywest right now to maintain the service that we have, and hopefully expand it in the future,” added Hext.

Skywest Airlines operates the flights at CMX through United Express. According to Hext, there are some concerns in the community that Skywest may be leaving the airport.

However, he says that this is not the case, and they have no plans to leave.

The current contract they have with the airport is up for bid and is due on Oct. 12. The bid goals last for two years and then cycle repeatedly every period.

“We’re working through the issues we have with the pilot shortage, and with EAS, through the Department of Transportation with Skywest, and they continue to work with us,” concluded Hext.

According to Hext, the Essential Air Service (EAS) helps subsidize the flights coming in and out of the airport, making it essential that the community keeps it present.

Like all airports, CMX is an important aspect of the local economy.

But according to Houghton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Tikkanen, it is more important than ever due to Houghton County’s reported growth.

“Our economy is steaming here,” said Tikkanen. “We have fast development, high-tech, and light manufacturing taking place. We have threads radiating throughout the country and in some cases overseas, so it fills a critical niche as part of our overall economy.”

This growth also extends to the tourism of the U.P.

“Given the fact that we’re a remote destination, and we’re increasingly seeing people from farther away coming to the Keweenaw. Air access is really important in allowing us to continue to tap into those markets and making the Keweenaw an accessible place for travelers,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett.

There are also plans for a new terminal to replace the current one, which was built in 1972.

This would be to handle size and security concerns as the holding area continues to shrink due to new security equipment.

A variety of federal, state and local sources would fund the new terminal. There is currently no scheduled construction date.

