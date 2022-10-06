Health professionals remind women to get mammograms to check for breast cancer

Mammogram equipment at Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson
Mammogram equipment at Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - October is breast cancer awareness month and health professionals want to remind women to get a mammogram.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 280,000 cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women by the end of this year. Dr. Robyne Camana is a radiologist for Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson. He said early detection can save your life.

“We want to get early detection and avoid a late diagnostic. Therefore, this can get you an early treatment if you do have breast cancer,” Camana said.

The Dickinson clinic performs 20 mammograms a day. Imaging services manager David Alexa said the process is quick.

“A mammogram is imaging of the breast for any calcification that could be suspicious for breast cancer. A typical exam takes 10 minutes, and the compression itself takes less than five seconds,” Alexa said.

Once the imaging is complete, registered radiologists will examine the scan.

“What I am looking for are changes from the prior scans. We look for new calcifications that are distributed in a suspicious way in the breast, or new masses,” Camana said.

The results come back as soon as 24 hours after the appointment. Alexa said one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and recommends annual screenings.

“A patient would just need to get an order from their primary care provider and call our central scheduling department,” Alexa said.

Alexa said most insurance companies will cover the cost of the mammogram. As breast cancer awareness month continues, others work to raise awareness. The Michigan State Police has adopted a pink decal for one of its cruisers. The TV6 station will be lit up in a pink glow at night for the rest of the month.

