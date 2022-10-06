Gwinn residents come together to support local VFW

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - VFW Post 5670 is in need of a new roof before winter.

Members are currently holding a fundraiser; you can donate $40 dollars for a ceiling tile. The money will go toward shingles for the roof.

Joe Boogren, the Forsyth Township Supervisor, is a VFW member and plans on providing the manpower to build the roof once enough money is raised.

“We put this roof on when I was a teenager so it’s desperately in need of it and the VFW has historically played a role in Forsyth Township, so we’ll be happy to see this project completed,” Boogren said.

The post’s quartermaster explained the significance of the VFW in the Gwinn community.

“We’re an anchor, we’ve been here 78 almost 79 years and we do many activities with the community,” Brian Parsons said.

Their goal is to raise $40,000 from various fundraisers and donations. If you would like to make a donation you can go to the VFW or donate at the Gwinn Honor’s Credit Union.

