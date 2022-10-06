Gov. Whitmer announces $250 million grant distribution to child care providers

Child care facility
Child care facility(Arizona's Family)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that $253 million in grant funding has been distributed to child care programs across the state.

Nearly 5,200 child care programs received funding through the third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant. Whitmer said these funds will keep programs open for business and serving Michigan families.

“Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable child care that meets their needs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I’ve worked across the aisle to make record, bipartisan investments in in child care because as a mom I know the importance of having a child care provider you trust and your kids love. All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future, our child care industry, early educators, and our state’s prosperity.”

These grants were part of a bipartisan budget Governor Whitmer signed that included investments in child care. Grants were awarded to licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers. Funds may be used to lower tuition costs for families, increase compensation for early educators, recruit and train new staff members, improve learning environments, and more.

The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant for child care programs to help stabilize operations and support the health and safety of children and staff. Eligible licensed child care programs applied for funding in summer 2022.

A total of 5,170 awards were distributed. Staff in the Michigan Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Care worked diligently with the support of partners across the state to manage and process the grants to ensure that all eligible child care providers were able to apply for and receive the funds as quickly as possible. Additional information about the program is available at Michigan.gov/childcare.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
Daniel Farnsworth of Wilson, Michigan with his nearly 500 pound black bear kill
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it...
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
Sawyer International Airport
Sawyer International Airport flight changes hurt businesses, travelers
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October

Latest News

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
rain
Wet & breezy day before some snowflakes
Feeding America will be in Marquette County Thursday
Beer
Drifa Brewing holds American IPA Challenge