Frosty and slippery end to the work week

Blustery with lake effect mixed rain and snow through Friday, then thawing out to a sunnier weekend.
Gusty winds with lake effect mixed rain and snow through Friday, then thawing out to a sunnier...
Gusty winds with lake effect mixed rain and snow through Friday, then thawing out to a sunnier weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The digging jet stream behind an Eastern Ontario system brings a cold airmass to Upper Michigan Thursday through Friday -- gale-force winds from the north, lake effect rain plus mixed rain/snow overnight especially in interior and highland locations.

Then, it’s a transition to more sunshine and cool but not chilly temps in the U.P. into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; isolated rain/snow mix over the western and central interior overnight; cold windy with north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 30s to 40s (colder interior)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and rain/snow mix over the north wind belts; gradual clearing towards the evening; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated lake effect rain east; cool with west breezes 15 to 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers south and west; cool with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and and mild with southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers; mild with south breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain over the northwest wind belts; cool with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
Daniel Farnsworth of Wilson, Michigan with his nearly 500 pound black bear kill
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it...
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
Sawyer International Airport
Sawyer International Airport flight changes hurt businesses, travelers
47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession...
Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges

Latest News

rain
Wet & breezy day before some snowflakes
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 10/05/2022
Rain, wind picking up early Thursday then mixed rain and snow late as an autumn chill creeps...
Getting rainy with snow in the mix too, for a blustery end to the work week
rain
Front will bring rain followed by some snow soon