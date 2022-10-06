Frosty and slippery end to the work week

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The digging jet stream behind an Eastern Ontario system brings a cold airmass to Upper Michigan Thursday through Friday -- gale-force winds from the north, lake effect rain plus mixed rain/snow overnight especially in interior and highland locations.

Then, it’s a transition to more sunshine and cool but not chilly temps in the U.P. into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; isolated rain/snow mix over the western and central interior overnight; cold windy with north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 30s to 40s (colder interior)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and rain/snow mix over the north wind belts; gradual clearing towards the evening; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated lake effect rain east; cool with west breezes 15 to 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers south and west; cool with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and and mild with southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers; mild with south breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain over the northwest wind belts; cool with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50

